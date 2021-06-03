Wellington man indicted in Capitol insurrection case to be released

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Wellington man charged in a sweeping conspiracy indictment connected to the January 6 Capitol insurrection, was granted a conditional release by a federal judge in West Palm Beach.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Dolan was ordered to be confined to his Wellington home by GPS, possess no firearms, and have no contact with the Oath Keepers, a militia-style group named in the indictment.

“The judge did not think he was a danger to the community based on the conditions that he imposed, and he did not think he was a flight risk either He’s a 20-year Marine Corps veteran,” said Rick Hutchinson, one of Dolan’s attorneys during the hearing.

Prosecutors said Dolan had communicated with Oath Keeper members weeks in advance of January 6 and traveled by rental car to Washington D.C.

Dolan faces prosecution in US District Court in Washington DC for conspiracy, obstruction, destruction of government property, and being in a restricted building.

Assistant US Attorney Michael Dispoto said Dolan was among those leading the procession up the Capitol steps with the Oath Keepers and may have secured weapons in a hotel nearby.

Dispoto also told the judge, he believed Dolan was expecting his arrest and may have removed firearms from his home before the FBI arrived.

Michael van der Veen, the Philadelphia-based attorney who also defended Donald Trump in his second impeachment, led Dolan’s defense by Zoom in the courtroom and said Dolan was part of the wide conspiracy and was not a leader, organizer, or trainer for other members.

Judge William Matthewman granted Dolan’s release under the conditions he surrenders his passport, be confined to his home with GPS monitoring, possess no firearms, and has no contact with the Oath Keepers.

Dolan’s release is being held up until 4 p.m. Friday. A deadline judge has given federal prosecutors to decide if they’ll appeal the release ruling.

