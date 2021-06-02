Wellington man charged in U.S. Capitol breach faces judge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a fourth floor courtroom of the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, a shackled Jason Dolan faced a judge on Wednesday, a judge who admitted the events of Jan. 6 were terroristic and unpatriotic, but also said Dolan is still presumed innocent.

Charged in a sweeping indictment of 15 individuals, the 44 year old Wellington man’s wife and 18-year-old daughter were in the courtroom.

Dolan faces charges of conspiracy, obstruction, destruction of government property, and being in a restricted building.

Prosecutors said Dolan was part of a planned effort by the militia-styled group the Oath Keepers, traveling by rental car to Washington, D.C. and determined to try and stop the certification of the 2020 election by Congress.

Dolan, prosecutors said, was part of the Oath Keepers line marching up the steps and entering the U.S. Capitol, spending less than 10 minutes inside.

Prosecutors said no weapons were found in Dolan’s Wellington home, but they believe Dolan may have removed and hidden them, citing neighbros who said they often saw assault-style weapons at Dolan's home.

Attorney for former President Donald Trump, Michael van der Veen, acted as Dolan’s attorney along with local attorney Rick Hutchinson.

Hutchinson told WPTV that Dolan was not part of a conspiracy and may have chatted online with others. He got caught up in the mob.

Prosecutors contend Dolan is a flight risk and a danger to the community, and if convicted on all four charges, could go to prison for a maximum of 36 years.

The judge is expected to rule on a request to release Dolan later this week. The hearing over the issue will continue on Thursday.