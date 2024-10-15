More than 200 volunteers help with clean up in Village of Wellington

Across Palm Beach County. more than 150 volunteers signed up to help once Hurricane Milton passed through.

And in the Village of Wellington, more than 300 people were out cutting trees, removing debris and dropping off food over the weekend.

Wellington Wellington opens storm recovery resource center Hollani Davis

One of those people is Nono Luis, who has been helping others for over a decade. He went out and bought a chainsaw to help, spending six hours of his day volunteering, and said it was amazing to see the community come together so quickly.

“That is so rewarding you don’t think about anything else," he said. "Like just, I don’t know, to help people in need I cannot express it — it's something that is part of our humanity. And you only feel it when you do it.”

WPTV Nono Luis spent six hours of his day volunteering.

WPTV's Kayla McDermott has been talking with other volunteers who said they are not done. They have plans to be back out here this week cleaning up until we all fully bounce back from this storm.