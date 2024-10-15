Wellington opens storm recovery resource center

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington is on the road to recovery after last week's tornado pummeled several different neighborhoods.

Village Manager Jim Barnes gave WPTV anchor Hollani Davis the following assessment Tuesday morning on the damage: one home destroyed, 20 homes sustained major damage (structural damage that will require extensive repairs), 59 homes sustained minor damage (non structural), and 150 homes were affected (mostly cosmetic damage).

On Tuesday only, Wellington will open a one-day multi-agency resource center for families impacted by Hurricane Milton and the tornado. It will be at the Village Park Gymnasium on Pierson Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives from the School District of Palm Beach County, the American Red Cross, United Way, and Palm Beach County Community Services Department will be present.

The Village is working to bring in a FEMA representative in the coming days to help residents face-to-face apply for emergency disaster aid.

Until then, the quickest way to apply for FEMA help is online is by clicking here or by using the FEMA App. Residents can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. FEMA is increasing staff at call centers but wait times may be longer due to increased call volume.

Village Mayor Michael Napoleone told Hollani that he's scheduled to speak to a White House team Tuesday to talk about recovery plans.

In the meantime, a second big push is underway to clear debris and vegetation from more secondary areas and sites after the storm. To expedite collection and disposal, Wellington is opening a site at Greenbriar Park to handle and grind debris.