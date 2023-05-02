Man, boy wounded in shooting on White Pine Drive in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man and a boy were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The double shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 1200 block of White Pine Drive.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wellington FBI, deputies seen searching Wellington home, stable Stephanie Susskind

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the victims were flown to an area trauma hospital to be treated.

"I heard at least six gunshots back-to-back," a nearby resident who was in his room at the time told WPTV.

Violent crimes detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.