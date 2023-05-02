Watch Now
Man, boy wounded in shooting on White Pine Drive in Wellington

Nearby resident says he heard at least 6 gunshots
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a double shooting on White Pine Drive in Wellington.
Wellington double shooting on White Pine Drive, May 2, 2023
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A man and a boy were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Wellington, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The double shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 1200 block of White Pine Drive.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the victims were flown to an area trauma hospital to be treated.

"I heard at least six gunshots back-to-back," a nearby resident who was in his room at the time told WPTV.

Violent crimes detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

