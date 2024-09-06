'It's for the kids': Wellington Athletic Academy to break ground on Saturday

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Former NFL player Jon Bostick, along with the Village of Wellington, will break ground on the $36 million Wellington Sports Academy on Saturday.

The Village Park in Wellington will be where the Palm Beach Central graduate turned University of Florida star turned NFL player is set to make the home of the Wellington Sports Academy.

We’ve been following this development project for years and he told WPTV's Michael Hoffman, it’s all for the kids.

Before Bostic hit the NFL gridiron, he played at Village Park in Wellington.

“This park has a lot of meaning to me," said Bostic. "So, to be able to come back here and put all of these great amenities and stuff for people in the community and these kids, it means the world to me.”

The complex will become the largest training facility in the state. Indoor and outdoor facilities will become home to 12 sports. According to the project website, the facility will include basketball and volleyball courts, a general fitness area, gymnastics facilities, training spaces, batting cages, a kitchen/café, physical therapy rooms, locker rooms with saunas and recovery areas, and medical support facilities. It’ll all be open to the public and paid for by Bostic, giving a boost to this community’s young athletes.

WATCH: Wellington sports complex could 'train athletes at all levels'

Proposed Wellington sports complex could 'train athletes at all levels'

“Give back to the youth and I think develop them fully," said Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes. "Not only as athletes, not only as students but really as citizens. And ultimately using sports and athletics and that kind of training to bring that forward.

Recent high school graduate, Christian Hayden said he would have loved this complex when he was a student athlete.

“It’s pretty sick,” said Hayden. “I think it would have been pretty cool, and our ceiling of how good we could have gotten would’ve been definitely elevated, for sure."

Elevating their game and mentoring young kids closer to home, is what Bostic said this project is all about.

“There’s talent in this area and we want to keep this talent home," said Bostic. "We’ve got a lot of kids going down to Dade and Broward and for us, we want to put a facility here where we can keep our kids here and we can actually develop our kids."

With the groundbreaking set for tomorrow, Bostic said he’s confident that construction will complete by Labor Day 2025.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the Wellington Sports Academy:

Real Estate News Proposed sports complex could 'train athletes at all levels' Kendall Hyde