Extra law enforcement presence Monday at Palm Beach Central High School due to social media threat

Principal said threat is not credible and is not directed to PBCHS
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 24, 2021
WELLINGTON, Fla. — The principal of Palm Beach Central High School said there will be an extra law enforcement presence at the school Monday over a social media threat that has been circulating recently.

On Sunday Principal Darren Edgecomb emailed parents, guardians and staff of the school, saying he had received several tips that a message circulating on social media is a threat against his school.

However, Edgecomb clarifies the threat is a general one that mentions "Central High School" - not Palm Beach Central High School.

He said police have no reason to believe the threat is credible or applies to his school.

However there will be an extra law enforcement presence on the campus Monday to "ease concerns and maintain security."

