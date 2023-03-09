1 dead in fiery, 2-vehicle crash in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A person was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck in Wellington after one of the vehicles became engulfed in flames, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Greenview Shores Boulevard and Wellington Trace at about 1:10 p.m.

WPTV crews at the scene said the vehicles involved were a black BMW and a Jeep SUV.

When rescue crews arrived, they found that one of the vehicles was on fire.

WPTV/Kamrel Eppinger One person was killed March 9, 2023, in a two-vehicle wreck in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

"It burst on fire, and we ran inside Chase and McDonald's, trying to get fire extinguishers. The doors weren't opening. There's someone in there," witness Giovanni Azzara said. "The glass wasn't breaking. They couldn't open the door or nothing, and then the fire was on for a good 10 minutes maybe."

Video from the scene showed the Jeep SUV was engulfed in flames. The person in the vehicle on fire was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person who was injured in the crash was taken to a local hospital.

Fire rescue and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the wreck.

The victim's name has not been released.