Voters approve property tax increase to benefit Palm Beach County Schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Property owners in Palm Beach County will spend more on their property tax bills to help fund the school district.

On Tuesday, voters approved the the tax hike with a 72 percent to 28 percent vote.

It’s estimated this tax increase will bring in about $150 million a year and will pay to improve campus safety and pay teacher salaries.

The tax increase begins July 1, 2019 and will automatically end four years later.

It funds school safety equipment and will help hire more school police officers and mental health professionals.

It also improves teacher pay and funds more than 650 art, music and other specialty teaching positions.

The school district thanked the community for its support on its social media accounts and website.