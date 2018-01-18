Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near Lantana

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting near Lantana in December.

Richard Anderson of suburban Lake Worth is charged with homicide in the shooting death of Jair Major, 25, in the 1000 block of Florence Rd. on Dec. 19.

A woman was also shot but survived her wounds.

Anderson was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning but refused to appear.