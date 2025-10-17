Victim in Royal Palm Beach shooting dies from injuries, deputies say

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The victim of a shooting in Royal Palm Beach that occurred Tuesday evening has died, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the 100 block of Starling Avenue at around 5 p.m. and found two vehicles facing the same direction, one in the roadway and one along the swale.

One man was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital.

Further investigation determined that the man who died on the scene was the aggressor in the incident, and the man taken to the hospital was the victim who deputies say died Thursday evening.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the sheriff's office has not released the identities of those involved in the shooting.