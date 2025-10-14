Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRoyal Palm Beach

Actions

Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Royal Palm Beach, deputies confirm

Palm Beach County deputies investigating homicide after gunfire reported in Village of Royal Palm Beach
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday evening in the Village of Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Starling Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two vehicles facing the same direction - one in the roadway and another along the swale.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials say all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening