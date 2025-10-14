Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Royal Palm Beach, deputies confirm

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday evening in the Village of Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Starling Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two vehicles facing the same direction - one in the roadway and another along the swale.

One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials say all individuals involved have been accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

