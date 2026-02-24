Recovery room nurse arrested on sexual battery charges in Palm Beach Co.; detectives fear more victims

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A recovery room nurse is accused of sexually battering two women while on the job, and deputies said there could be more victims.

Joel Vega, 34, of Lake Worth, who works at Palms Wellington Surgical Center in Royal Palm Beach, was arrested Friday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it received two complaints about Vega's conduct.

Detectives investigated the allegations against Vega and found probable cause, prompting his arrest.

The sheriff's office said there may be additional victims.

Vega had his initial court appearance on Saturday, where bond was set at $25,000. Part of the bond conditions is no contact with the victim.

Online jail records show he posted bail and was released from custody on Saturday night.

His next court date is set for March 22.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of Vega is urged to contact Detective L. Alvarez at 561-688-4147, AlvarezL@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.