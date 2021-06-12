Publix in Royal Palm Beach, site of deadly shooting, reopens

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Publix in Royal Palm Beach where a gunman killed a woman and her grandson before killing himself on Thursday has reopened.

People were paying their respects at a memorial just outside the store and leaving flowers, balloons, and stuffed animals.

The gunman, Timothy J. Wall, was mentally unstable.

"[Wall] is on Facebook. He has said, I want to kill people and children," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. "He's got friends. Obviously, they saw that. His ex-wife said, he's been acting strange. He thinks he's being followed. He's paranoid."

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy was present at the store on Saturday as the store reopened.

Sheriff Bradshaw said there is no evidence that Wall knew either of the victims or their family.

"This didn't have to happen if people could've called us and said, hey, saw it on Facebook. It's not normal to say I want to kill people and children," Bradshaw said. "Somebody needs to get involved. People need to get involved, and we need to wake up to this problem so a whole bunch of people don't get killed across this country."

