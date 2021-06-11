Photo of Publix shooter released, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to give update

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County investigators will release new information on Friday afternoon about a deadly triple shooting inside a Publix store in Royal Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. and provide a timeline of the tragedy.

The sheriff's office said Timothy Wall, 55, of Royal Palm Beach, gunned down a grandmother and her one-year-old grandson on Thursday near the produce area of the store, located in The Crossroads shopping center at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

Wall then shot and killed himself. PBSO released a photo of him on Friday afternoon.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Photo of Timothy Wall, 55, the gunman in a deadly triple shooting at a Royal Palm Beach Publix on June 10, 2021.

"There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. "However, detectives are still investigating."

Shoppers on Friday returned to the store to pick up any belongings they left behind during Thursday's chaotic shooting.

Meanwhile, a memorial for the victims is growing outside the store with stuffed animals, balloons, and other mementos. The victims' names will not be released, authorities said.

The Publix will be closed to the public until further notice, according to company spokeswoman Maria Brous.

Brous said Publix is working closely with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on the investigation, and the store has been deep-cleaned, disinfected, and redesigned.

"The tragedy that occurred at our store yesterday for the community, for our Publix family, and for the families of the victims, our hearts and thoughts are with them," Brous said.

WATCH PUBLIX STATEMENT:

Publix spokeswoman gives update on shooting

Grief counseling has been set up by Florida Blue, along with New Directions Behavioral Health. To connect with a trained professional grief counselor, call 833-848-1762. Help is available to anyone in English and Spanish, 24 hours a day.

In addition, Publix is offering grief counseling to its employees.