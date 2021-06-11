Memorial growing for victims of Publix shooting in Royal Palm Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Shoppers returned to a Publix in Royal Palm Beach on Friday to collect their personal belongings, 24 hours after three people, including a one-year-old child, were killed in a shooting inside the store.

The Publix, located in The Crossroads shopping center at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Boulevard, will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a company spokeswoman.

The store is currently only open for employees and customers who may have left things behind on Thursday as the violence unfolded.

"[My friend] described getting a cookie for her granddaughter at the bakery and hearing three shots," said one woman who came to the store on Friday to pick up her friend's purse. "Grabbing her granddaughter, then flying out the front door."

A memorial for the victims, a grandmother and her one-year-old grandson, is also growing outside the store with stuffed animals, balloons, and other mementos.

The victims' names will not be released, authorities said.

"I always come here to shop and I have a one-year-old and I feel the pain," said Anay Hernandez, who left a teddy bear at the memorial on Friday. "It's really hard and I always come here and was planning to come here yesterday."

Authorities were called to the store at 11:39 a.m. Thursday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived, they found three people dead from gunshot wounds near the produce area.

The sheriff's office said the shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, of Royal Palm Beach, killed himself.

"There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release Thursday night. "However, detectives are still investigating."

Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous released the following statement regarding the deadly shooting:

"Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details."

Grief counseling has been set up by Florida Blue, along with New Directions Behavioral Health. To connect with a trained professional grief counselor, call 833-848-1762. Help is available to anyone in English and Spanish, 24 hours a day.