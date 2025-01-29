Palm Beach County hit-and-run left without answers over 6 months later

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is following up with 26-year-old Tyler Macmillan, who was seriously injured after being involved in a hit-and-run on July 20, 2024. Palm Beach County deputies and his family continue their intense search for the driver.

MacMillan was struck by a car on Forest Hill Blvd and Haverhill in West Palm Beach when the driver left him there. MacMillan survived but had to endure several surgeries for a broken leg, knee and ankle.

“100% I do think that person should be held accountable for their actions, and I think it would bring a lot of peace to the family," MacMillan said. “I try not to harbor any anger or resentment because that’s just going to hinder me or hinder my progress.”

His mother, Connie Talerico, says six months later she is still waiting for answers from from PBSO.

“Nothing really has happened, but I think that there should be a little bit of effort put on what happened to him and finding that person because the car is still there,” Talerico said.

Caleb Holder, WPTV MacMillan is preparing for more surgeries and will need support to help him move forward.

We asked those in charge about the ongoing investigation. A spokesperson with PBSO says the registered owner of the vehicle was located but is not believed to be the suspect.

A detective learned multiple people drive the suspect vehicle daily. They attempted to re-interview an initial witness in the case, who has not been located.

As for MacMillan, he’s spending lots of time in therapy to help get back to his day-to-day.

“Definitely learned patience big time,” MacMillan said. “It’s definitely been more of a trying time, so patience is needed.”

Talerico says her son is preparing for more surgeries and will need support to help him move forward. With more months off work, and insurance covering a portion of the costs, the family started a GoFundMe for the upcoming procedures.

“I’m grateful of course but there’s a lot of responsibility and there’s a lot on him,” shared Talerico. “I think a lot of strength will come out of this in the end.”

PBSO is asking anyone with information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).