'I couldn't believe it': North Palm Beach family seeks justice for hospitalized hit-and-run victim

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of 25-year-old Tyler MacMillan is seeking answers after his life suddenly changed following a hit-and-run.

Connie Talerico said her son was initially involved in a fender bender last Saturday near Forest Hill Blvd. and Haverhill in West Palm Beach.

MacMillan got out of his car to check that everything was okay.

“As he was walking back, a car came over a couple lanes and side swiped his car and then hit him on the right side,” stated Talerico.

Witnesses told family members MacMillan’s body ended up 20 feet away from the scene, leaving him seriously injured. They said the driver never stopped.

“I honestly, I couldn’t believe it," stated Talerico. "I felt horrible.”

Macmillan was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Talerico said her son’s right leg, knee, rib and foot were broken from the impact.

The mother of a hospitalized hit-and-run victim is seeking answers. She says her 25-year-old son was seriously injured after being struck in West Palm Beach last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/biuPXmLfbx — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) July 30, 2024

“When I saw him initially, neck brace breathing tubes, I didn’t know what was wrong," shared Talerico. "I was very upset. I found out it was more than a broken leg. But,they had to take him into emergency operations.”

Despite the three surgeries, and more to come MacMillan’s brother said he remains in high spirits.

“When he wakes up every once in a while, from surgery, greeting him with a smile is usually more helpful than tears," stated Walker MacMillan. "I’m trying to stay positive.”

The family said Palm Beach County Sheriffs deputies have found the car involved — but no suspect has been arrested yet.

“You left his family and his friends and him and his life in shambles," shared Talerico. "We want whoever is responsible to have consequences.”

Palm Beach County Traffic Division reports 1,199 hit-and-run since June 2023; 43 of those have been serious and 18 fatal.

“I feel like there was a guardian angel looking after my brother," stated MacMillan. "I don’t know who it was, someone in our family looking after him.”

MacMillan’s family are urging drivers to be careful. They started a GoFundMe to ease medical expenses, as doctors estimate Macmillan's recovery will take six months to a year.

The family hopes MacMillan heals quickly and returns to his normal life soon.