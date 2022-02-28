Neighborhood flooded in Royal Palm Beach during hydrant repairs

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A neighborhood in Royal Palm Beach was flooded Monday after maintenance on a fire hydrant went awry.

The incident occurred around midday along Barcelona Drive and the La Mancha community.

During the repair of a hydrant at 119 Barcelona Drive, a damaged valve broke off, causing water to be released, according to the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department.

WPTV, Ryan Hughes Flooding in the La Mancha community of Royal Palm Beach on Feb. 28, 2022.

Pictures at the scene show that the entire street was flooded and at least one homeowner's sidewalk collapsed.

At 2:30 p.m., neighbors said they did not have any running water at their homes.

Utilities spokeswoman Francine Freitas said crews are working on the repairs and expect service to be restored by about 6 p.m.

