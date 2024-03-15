Man's body found 3 days after crashing into pond near Target store in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man's body wasn't found until three days after he crashed into a waterway near a Target store in Royal Palm Beach, deputies said in a crash report released Thursday.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report said Jhon Fontecha, 51, of Palm Beach County was driving a 2014 BMW X5 northbound on State Road 7 on Saturday at 5:47 a.m.

Investigators said his vehicle crossed the southbound lanes, hit a curb and traversed a drainage ditch.

The BMW then crossed through the northeastern portion of the Super Target parking lot and entered a water retention pond.

Chris Gilmore/WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in a waterway behind a Target in Royal Palm Beach on March 12, 2024.

Fontecha's car became completely submerged with him inside, the sheriff's office said.

The man's body wasn't found until Tuesday, which prompted a heavy law enforcement presence.

The sheriff's office said that impairment was potentially a factor in the wreck.