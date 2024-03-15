Man's body found 3 days after crashing into pond near Target store in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man's body wasn't found until three days after he crashed into a waterway near a Target store in Royal Palm Beach, deputies said in a crash report released Thursday.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report said Jhon Fontecha, 51, of Palm Beach County was driving a 2014 BMW X5 northbound on State Road 7 on Saturday at 5:47 a.m.
Investigators said his vehicle crossed the southbound lanes, hit a curb and traversed a drainage ditch.
The BMW then crossed through the northeastern portion of the Super Target parking lot and entered a water retention pond.
Fontecha's car became completely submerged with him inside, the sheriff's office said.
The man's body wasn't found until Tuesday, which prompted a heavy law enforcement presence.
The sheriff's office said that impairment was potentially a factor in the wreck.