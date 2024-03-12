Body found in waterway near Target store in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence near a Target store in Royal Palm Beach on Tuesday after a body was found in a waterway, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found in a pond behind a Super Target located at the intersection of State Road 7 and Okeechobee Boulevard.

At about noon, WPTV crews spotted crime scene tape and investigators at the scene.

Chris Gilmore/WPTV The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in a waterway behind a Target store in Royal Palm Beach on March 12, 2024.

It's unclear if the victim was a man or a woman.

No other details were immediately available.