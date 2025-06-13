Man accused of shooting at 3 people in Royal Palm Beach faces felony charges

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is digging into what's next for Enrie Gray, a man accused of shooting several people in Royal Palm Beach earlier this week.

According to arrest records, Gray is accused of shooting at three people at around 9 p.m. Monday on La Mancha Avenue near State Road 7.

The incident occurred following an argument outside of Gray's home, and one victim said Gray was heavily intoxicated, according to the arrest affidavit.

One of the three victims was shot in the abdomen and had to be airlifted to the Palm Beach County Trauma Center.

Another victim told detectives they heard more than 10 gunshots, and one of the witnesses to the incident was the mother of two of Gray's children.

Gray faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond after facing a Palm Beach County judge Friday morning and is due back in court next month.

Already a convicted felon, Gray had been convicted in 2010 of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, attempting to commit burglary and preventing the extinguishment of a fire.