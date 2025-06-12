1 airlifted after shooting in Royal Palm Beach, police investigating

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is responding to a reported shooting in Royal Palm Beach.

PBCFR confirms that at around 9:05 p.m., units arrived at the 100 block of Bilbao Street. One person was found injured and was transported via TraumaHawk to a Palm Beach County Trauma center.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the subjects involved knew each other, and all parties are in custody. There is no known threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.