ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters have voted Jeff Hmara in as their new mayor in Tuesday's Palm Beach County municipal elections.

Hmara, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and former city councilman, had been acting mayor following former Mayor Fred Pinto's death in September 2024.

WPTV spoke with Hmara moments after the win Tuesday evening, and Hmara expressed excitement to attack some key issues for Royal Palm Beach residents.

WATCH: WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman speaks with newly-elected Royal Palm Beach Mayor Jeff Hmara

Jeff Hmara becomes newly-elected mayor of Royal Palm Beach

"I feel great," Hmara said. "I feel like all the hard work has really paid off."

Hmara was running against Selena Samios, acting vice mayor with a background in marketing, public relations and sports entertainment. He was also running against political newcomer and entrepreneur Justin Plaza.

“Everything worked exactly as I planned,” said Plaza. “All the goals I set out to achieve have been accomplished and (Hmara) will be a fantastic mayor.”

Samios was unable to be reached for comment.

Hamra's main goals as mayor include focusing on schools, traffic and development. As he looks to the future he acknowledges the past and the shoes that he now has to fill.

Jeff Hmara



“I don't think it will be hard for me to continue what (Pinto ) has laid out and again to take it to another level,” said Hmara. “Building out with (Pinto) I really appreciate what he laid a foundation and he is missed, he is.”

