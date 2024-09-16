Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto passes away

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of Royal Palm Beach has passed away, his assistant confirmed to WPTV on Monday.

Fred Pinto was elected mayor of the Village of Royal Palm Beach in 2016. Before that, Pinto served as vice mayor and was also on the village council.

According to his biography on the village's website, Pinto was born and raised in Harlem, New York. He graduated from Fordham University and is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

Pinto was a technology executive for several Wall Street investment banking firms, including Salomon Brothers, JP Morgan, and Lehman Brothers.

No other information about Pinto's tragic passing has been released.