Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRoyal Palm Beach

Actions

Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto passes away

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Fred Pinto.jpg
Posted

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of Royal Palm Beach has passed away, his assistant confirmed to WPTV on Monday.

Fred Pinto was elected mayor of the Village of Royal Palm Beach in 2016. Before that, Pinto served as vice mayor and was also on the village council.

According to his biography on the village's website, Pinto was born and raised in Harlem, New York. He graduated from Fordham University and is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

Pinto was a technology executive for several Wall Street investment banking firms, including Salomon Brothers, JP Morgan, and Lehman Brothers.

No other information about Pinto's tragic passing has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening