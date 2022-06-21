Questions growing after black bear is shot, killed in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A black bear shot dead over the weekend is causing quite the stir in a Royal Palm Beach neighborhood.

It was seen walking behind homes and climbing trees before Palm Beach County deputies shot and killed the bear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now saying it did not tell deputies to shoot, while the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told WPTV their job is to prioritize safety over wildlife, while FWC’s job is to handle wildlife.

Two different decisions seem to have been made, ultimately ending in the shooting and killing of the bear that was found at the top of a tree.

The sheriff’s office had previously mentioned that they were waiting for FWC officials to bring a bear trapper and a tranquilizer, but were forced to shoot the bear when it came down, fearing residents' safety.

In PBSO's report, one deputy stated that a FWC officer ordered that if the bear were to come down from the tree prior to a trapper arriving, their orders were to neutralize the bear due to public safety.

Later on in the report, the deputy stated that the same FWC officer received word from his supervisor, saying they were to back away from the bear, keeping an eye on it until nightfall.

FWC responded, saying they were not waiting for a trapper or a tranquilizer and had advised the best approach was to let the bear leave the area on its own.

With the back-and-forth from both agencies, the question remains who ultimately makes the final call.

"It's miscommunication to the point we lost a beautiful animal for no reason whatsoever," said resident Tim Harrison. "We need to get to a point where everybody unifies up. Everybody is on the same page. You’re gonna have bears, it's Florida. They should have more training in this."

If you feel threatened by a bear or you find a sick, injured, dead, or orphaned bear, call FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.