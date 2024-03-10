Pedestrian dies 3 days after crash in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 72-year-old Greenacres man died three days after he was hit by a car while walking along Southern Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

In a crash reported at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, a 27-year-old Riviera Beach woman was driving a 2019 Kia Forte eastbound on Southern Boulevard, east of State Road 7, across from iThink Financial Amphitheatre.

The pedestrian, Josue Andres Parker was walking northbound across the eastbound lanes of Southern Boulevard. He failed to yield to approaching vehicular traffic as he ran into the path of the car without warning, according to the crash report.

The car struck the left side of the man, who was vaulted over the vehicle and came to rest on the roadway.

The pedestrian and driver were transported to local hospitals.

Parker died Friday.

