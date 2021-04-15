Family, community members mourn loss of 7-year-old boy fatally shot in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department is still looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 7-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on AC Evans Street near President Barack Obama Highway just after midnight, targeting a family of four.

Chief Nathan Osgood said at least one assailant approached the home and fired multiple rounds into the residence.

However, details about the shooter or their location remain unknown.

WPTV Balloons were placed outside a Riviera Beach family's home a day after a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot.

Balloons were placed outside the apartment complex Thursday as a growing memorial builds in honor of the young boy who was fatally shot.

Officials said grief counselors will remain on the campus of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School this week where the child attended school.

"When I heard about the news yesterday, it was heartbreaking," said Jacoby Waters, a mentor at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. "I approach it with love. I just let them know that I love them."

WPTV Jacoby Waters is among the grief counselors helping students cope with the loss of the child.

Family and neighbors identified the 7-year-old boy as Dexter Fergusson, who was playfully known as "Peanut."

"Peanut was always the bright type," said cousin Kevin Terry. "If something was going wrong, he would always be the one to make you smile."

The child's mother, identified as Addiscia Ball, 28, was also hurt in the shooting. She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach and is listed in stable condition.

The Riviera Beach Police Department is hosting a community event on Friday to take a stand against gun violence.

It will be held at the Wells Recreational Park at 2409 Avenue H West near Blue Heron Boulevard, directly across from the police department.