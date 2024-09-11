Vigil held in Riviera Beach for pregnant 18-year-old hit and killed by a car

A Riviera Beach family gathered Tuesday afternoon to remember the life of 18-year-old Sakura Jones, known as Kira.

The family says Kira, who was pregnant, was hit and killed by a car last Thursday as she was leaving her boyfriend's home.

Loved ones brought flowers, candles and balloons to the scene near Blue Heron Boulevard and John F. Kennedy Middle School.

“I’m coming to the spot where her body laid to rest there," stated Kira's mother Andrea Dennis. "Just to say 'Baby you didn't make it home to me but I’m coming to honor you where you laid your head and you took your last breath.'”

After a moment of prayer, they created a memorial site for Kira. Dennis is urging details from detectives and believes there is more to her daughter's story.

The family started a GoFundMe to ease funeral expenses. Riviera Beach Police department is investigating the incident.