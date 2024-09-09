'I'll never see my first grandchild': Pregnant 18-year-old hit and killed by car in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A family in Riviera Beach is turning to WPTV for answers after their pregnant 18-year-old daughter was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

"She was two minutes away from the house and I keep looking at that doorway but she never came through the door," Andrea Dennis, the mother of the victim, said.

Sakura Jones, also known as Kira, was four months pregnant when she died last week.

"I was planning a baby shower, now I'm planning a funeral," Dennis said. "I just want to know what happened to her."

WPTV Andrea Dennis speaks to WPTV reporter Joel Lopez about the life of her daughter, Sakura Jones.

Kira was the oldest daughter in a family of nine children.

She was a senior at Worthington High School in West Palm Beach and had plans to go to college.

"She wanted to be a pediatric nurse, and she said she was going to go on and become a doctor," Jones said. "She was so smart and she was doing so good."

Dennis told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez she believes Kira was walking home from her boyfriend's house the night of the crash along Blue Heron Boulevard near JFK Middle School.

"What have you heard what happened in her final moments?" Lopez asked.

"I don't know, someone said they heard arguing and then they heard a loud crash," Dennis said. "She's never coming back, and I'll never see my first grandchild."

Lopez reached out to the Riviera Beach Police Department who said the car that hit Kira stayed at the scene, but investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash.

WPTV Kevin Latson shares memories of his sister after she was killed last week.

WPTV also asked if Kira was crossing the street at the time of the incident, but we were told it was still under investigation.

"I want to get her story out there," Dennis said. "She was loved."

Family members are now hoping more witnesses can help investigators piece together more answers.

"What do you remember the most about your sister?" asked Lopez.

"She was always smiling. She was a happy person," Kevin Latson, one of Kira's older brothers, said. "She had love and joy everywhere she went."

He said right now the family is making funeral arrangements.

"She loved to walk everywhere. She loved to be out of the house exploring the world. She would be at the park or at the library or go with friends" Latson said. "I just love my baby sister. I wish she could come back home."

Family members are planning a vigil where Kira was killed. Meanwhile, a candle shines outside the door of their house in honor of Kira.

"It hasn't went out one time," Latson said. "The whole family miss you."

If you'd like to help the family they've created a page for donations.