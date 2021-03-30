Terrance Holland: Utility district employee killed in work-related accident in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A city of Riviera Beach employee was killed Tuesday afternoon while performing routine water utility work.

The city said they had a crew out working near the intersection of Central Industrial Way and East Industrial Way finishing up some routine water utility work when the incident happened.

According to city officials, first responders arrived at the scene and tried to stabilize the employee, identified as 35-year-old Terrance Holland. Holland was then transported to St. Mary's Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Judy Damian works at Spazio Marble right across the street from where the work is being done. She said around eleven this morning she heard a commotion outside.

"At first, we didn't really pay attention to it. And then we started seeing traffic being diverted. We went to go see and that's when we saw detectives, fire rescue, and the workers kind of gathered around," she said.

Word of the tragic death spread quickly throughout the community.

Holland was a seven-year veteran of the Riviera Beach Utility Special District.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Mr. Holland's family and friends at this difficult time," said the city.

It's not clear what led to the man's death.

Riviera Beach law enforcement as well as third-party investigators are conducting a thorough review of the incident.

The city said counselors are being provided to any city employee who may wish to speak with them.

