Trains causing traffic jams in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — For years freight trains have been traveling through the City of Riviera Beach causing delays and blocking major intersections, but lately it’s gotten worse on the route from Jacksonville to Miami.

City Manager Jonathan Evans says over the past two years, freight trains have become longer, and they are spending more time stopping on the tracks to load and unload cargo at the Port of Palm Beach. A situation that causes drivers to end up waiting anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

"So, you have a situation where the port is collecting items from the Jacksonville area or other places in the United States. And so, it stops here to load its cargo or to pick up cargo and that's where it creates that perfect storm, right, that situation where if it was in another

place, any community that has that kind of operations would experience," said Evans.

He explained the biggest concern right now is for police and fire rescue. The past few months there have been some close calls with delays in response times.

"I have personally witnessed situations where emergency vehicles have been at intersections with the lights on trying to cross the tracks, and invariably they have to divert and so it becomes a situation where our residents are inconvenienced our businesses our inconvenience our and our normal daily lives."

Despite the ongoing setbacks, City of Riviera Beach Fire chief James Curd says in the event of an emergency, residents can be assured there's no call that will go unanswered. The fire department has multiple locations throughout the city and works closely with first responders from neighboring municipalities.

"We have mutual aid agreements with West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, which will ensure that the help requested gets there," said Curd

Plans are also in the works to determine if the trains schedule can be adjusted and if there are alternative options available for transporting cargo into the Port of Palm Beach.