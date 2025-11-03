Teen killed in Riviera Beach mini-bike crash remembered as 'sweetest person'

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — We're hearing exclusively from the family of a 16-year-old boy who died Saturday afternoon in a tragic mini-bike crash in Riviera Beach.

On Sunday, crowds gathered at the site of the crash to honor Lundy Douglas at a candlelight vigil.

WATCH BELOW: Teen killed in mini-bike crash remembered at vigil

"He was full of life. Every time you’d see him, he was always smiling, laughing, dancing. He was the sweetest person," his cousin Tranyla Price, said.

Investigators said Douglas was riding with another teen when the two collided with a car on West Blue Heron Boulevard. They said speed played a role in the crash.

Loved ones reflected on hearing the news of the boy's death, saying it was a call that shattered their hearts.

"I had gotten a phone call from work, and that broke me down," said his uncle Eric Kerbo. "That broke me down mentally, physically."

Family members spoke with WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache and said he was a student at Coastal Middle and Senior High School. They said he has two sisters and three brothers.

"It's so sad to the point he didn’t even get to live his life out," said Price. "He was still so young."

As they cope with the loss, they’re holding tight to memories of the boy's love, honesty and faith.

"I am not going to be able to see his beautiful smile anymore, his loving heart," said his cousin Tremaya Kelly. "Now it's just memories, like pictures and videos in my phone."

Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson was present at the vigil. Family members hope this tragedy reminds everyone to cherish every moment.

"Make sure you tell your family you love them. And just be careful in general, cause you never know. This is very tragic," said Price.

Officials said the teens were not wearing helmets, and the mini bike is not allowed on the street. The other teen’s injuries were described by police as not life-threatening.

No charges are pending against the driver.