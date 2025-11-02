Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boy riding mini bike dies after colliding with car in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A boy was killed after the mini bike he was riding struck a car in Riviera Beach on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened just before 3 p.m. in the 600 block of West Blue Heron Blvd.

Police said Riviera Beach Fire Rescue took the child to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he died late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators conducted a traffic fatality investigation.

Officials said no charges are pending against the driver of the car, who remained at the scene.

The child's name and age have not been released.

