Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach

Papaver Dubois faces 2nd-degree murder charge
George Vaske speaks to WPTV about his friend who was shot to death and found floating in the water at Phil Foster Park.
Papaver Dubois was in Palm Beach County courtroom on Sept. 23, 2023, to face a charge of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 23, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that took place Friday at a popular beach park in Palm Beach County.

The suspect, Papaver Dubois, was arrested overnight and faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was gunned down at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred just after 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead, floating in the water.

A man was shot and killed at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach on Sept. 22, 2023.
The sheriff's office said in a statement Saturday morning that Dubois was the aggressor in the case.

Dubois was booked into the main Palm Beach County at 2:41 a.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It's unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.

Dubois made his first appearance before a judge Saturday morning. He is being held without bond.

