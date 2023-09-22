Watch Now
Man shot to death at Phil Foster Park

Body found floating in Intracoastal Waterway
Shooting investigation at Phil Foster Park, Sept. 22, 2023
Joel Lopez/WPTV
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting at Phil Foster Park, Sept. 22, 2023, in Riviera Beach, Fla.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 16:52:05-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a shooting left one man dead at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway just after 3 p.m. Friday.

She said several people in a boat were located nearby.

A woman in a red shirt was being handcuffed when a WPTV news crew arrived at the park, but deputies wouldn't say how she was involved.

Detectives have detained several people while they investigate what led to the shooting.

The shooting remained under investigation Friday.

