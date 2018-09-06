RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Law enforcement have arrested an arson suspect after multiple RVs were destroyed last month at a dealership in Riviera Beach.

Benjamin Harris, 54, of Lake Worth face charges after more than $990,000 in damage occurred Aug. 5 at Waits RV Center.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Harris' vehicle was spotted driving near the RV Center about 10 minutes before the fire -- even pulling into the dealership parking lot about three times.

Harris was interviewed by deputies on Aug. 8 about the arson but not arrested.

His federal probation officer later reviewed surveillance video and positively identified Harris in the case.

He was booked Wednesday morning at the Palm Beach County Jail after he was found Aug. 22 in South Carolina.

Harris faces 10 counts of second-degree arson.

He was previously convicted in 2007 on a federal arson charge but released in 2015. Harris was previously charged with arson to a RV dealership in Fort Pierce.

He is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.