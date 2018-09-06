Benjamin Harris, 54, of Lake Worth face charges after more than $990,000 in damage occurred Aug. 5 at Waits RV Center.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Harris' vehicle was spotted driving near the RV Center about 10 minutes before the fire -- even pulling into the dealership parking lot about three times.
Harris was interviewed by deputies on Aug. 8 about the arson but not arrested.
His federal probation officer later reviewed surveillance video and positively identified Harris in the case.