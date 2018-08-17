Investigators searching for arsonist after Riviera Beach fire destroys RVs

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - State investigators are searching for a man they say set an RV Center on fire causing more than $300,000 in damage.

It happened a couple of weeks ago at Waits RV Center in Riviera Beach. Investigators believe 54-year-old Benjamin Harris set several recreational vehicles on fire Aug. 5.

"I was shocked I was in shock," Bill Waits said.

Waits is the owner of Waits RV Center. He handed over surveillance video to investigators. It shows the man Waits believes is responsible for a fire that nearly destroyed his business.

"We see the guy get out of the car and head right this way," he recalled.

There is no surveillance video of the man setting the fire. But after investigation detectives with the Florida Department of Financial Services released a flyer.

Benjamin Harris is now wanted for 10 counts of second-degree arson. Waits said eight RVs burned in the fire. Now he's left with a lot of unanswered questions.

"Why why would you pick us? Is it a thrill or what's the deal?" Waits said.

Harris is currently on federal probation for arson.