Investigators searching for arsonist after Riviera Beach fire destroys RVs

Sabirah Rayford
7:28 PM, Aug 16, 2018
7:27 AM, Aug 17, 2018

Investigators are searching for a man they say set an RV Center on fire causing more than 300 thousand dollars in damage

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - State investigators are searching for a man they say set an RV Center on fire causing more than $300,000 in damage. 

It happened a couple of weeks ago at Waits RV Center in Riviera Beach. Investigators believe 54-year-old Benjamin Harris set several recreational vehicles on fire Aug. 5.

"I was shocked I was in shock," Bill Waits said. 

Waits is the owner of Waits RV Center. He handed over surveillance video to investigators. It shows the man Waits believes is responsible for a fire that nearly destroyed his business.

"We see the guy get out of the car and head right this way," he recalled. 

There is no surveillance video of the man setting the fire. But after investigation detectives with the Florida Department of Financial Services released a flyer. 

Benjamin Harris is now wanted for 10 counts of second-degree arson. Waits said eight RVs burned in the fire. Now he's left with a lot of unanswered questions.

"Why why would you pick us? Is it a thrill or what's the deal?" Waits said.

Harris is currently on federal probation for arson. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top