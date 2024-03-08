Watch Now
Suspect arrested after man shot dead in Riviera Beach last month

Lavon Heath accused of killing Calbert Dawson
Lavon Heath was arrested by Riviera Beach police on March 7, 2024.
Posted at 10:50 PM, Mar 07, 2024
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A suspect was arrested Thursday after a 43-year-old man was gunned down last month in Riviera Beach.

The shooting took place at 1000 W. Blue Heron Blvd. on Feb. 12 just before 5 p.m.

Calbert Dawson was shot and killed in Riviera Beach on Feb. 12, 2024.
Police said initially they received a call about a fight, but it escalated into a death involving a firearm. The victim, identified as Calbert Dawson, was fatally shot inside his vehicle.

Following an investigation, police said Lavon Heath, who turned 33 years old on Thursday, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Heath faces one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

