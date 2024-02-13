Person shot dead after disagreement between 2 groups, Riviera Beach police say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One person died after someone shot into a vehicle during a disagreement between two groups Monday, Riviera Beach police said.

At 5 p.m., police responded to the incident at 1000 W. Blue Heron Boulevard and Barack Obama Highway, according to spokeswoman Serena Spates. This location is the site of a Chevron gas station.

One individual shot into a vehicle during the disagreement and a person died, Spates said.

Information on the victim cannot be released because the family had not been notified, she said

Detectives are pursuing persons of interest.