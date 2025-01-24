’ANGER’: Business owners worry about paid parking proposal on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — On Ocean Walk in Singer Island, dozens of businesses are potentially impacted by a paid parking proposal.

Many of the business owners took their concerns about the proposed parking fees to a Rivera Beach community meeting on Thursday.

Business owners tell WPTV they're worried about the effects of paid parking

Andrew Fontaine attended two of those meetings, as he owns Castaway’s Sports Bar and Grill on Ocean Walk.

He’s against the fees and fears it will drive out his customers.

“I think it’s going to hurt our business,” shared Fontaine. “I mean, we’ve built the regulars up and all the locals that come and they’re not going to want to come if they have to pay that money.”

So, Fontaine’s family is getting the word out about a petition against paid parking.

The business owner of Two Drunken Goats, Peter Wilson, has similar concerns.

“The initial reaction is anger, knowing we’re competing with all the neighboring towns for business and all these beach towns have no paid parking,” stated Wilson.

Two Drunken Goats owner Peter Wilson has concerns about paid parking on Singer Island

Parking fees range from $2 for two hours or about $40 for more than 8 hours.

City Manager Jonathan Evans says they are exploring designated parking areas for plaza employees and residents, but business owners want better solutions.

Evans assured Ocean Walk business owners they will receive an email by this Friday to schedule feedback input sessions.

“What would you like to see happen?” asked WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache.

”I’d like to see our council members revise this and listen to people, listen to the business owners who don’t want it,” stated Fontaine.

The proposal will be taken to the city council on Feb. 19.

”I don’t know how other businesses will survive if they go through with this,” stated Wilson.