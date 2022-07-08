Riviera Beach Councilwoman Julia Botel says her work speaks for itself

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach Councilwoman Julia Botel was called a racist multiple times at a city council meeting Wednesday night.

"I think the worst thing somebody who's called that can say is, I am not a racist. I had to say it last night," she said.

One day after the heated city council meeting, Botel spoke with WPTV about a controversy front and center in Riviera Beach.

"If you don't listen to that and you look at what I have done, not what I say or someone else says. Look at what I've done, what I plan to do going forward, and then judge me," she said.

Much of Wednesday night's council meeting focused on a beach party event last weekend on Singer Island titled "Wet Dreams" and Botel's comments ahead of that event.

Botel said she was going off of information from a Riviera Beach police officer when she tried to stop the beach party with a suggestive name from happening. She alleged the event could lead to violence and had been banned in other areas. Information that proved to be inaccurate. Some residents and city council members question if her comments on the event organized by black promoters were racially motivated.

Botel admits she made mistakes.

"Absolutely, that's why I apologized. My apology was sincere last night. I should have taken a deep breath but when it's in the heat of the moment and you're worried about somebody it's hard to do that," she said.

Botel acknowledges there are race issues in Riviera Beach. She was asked, how do you mend that fence?

"Keep engaging with the community, I want to understand that pain, I want to be a healing person," she said.

Wednesday's marathon meeting went eight hours out of that firecracker of a meeting.

There will be an internal affairs investigation into the police handling of the event.

"It's definitely going to be done. we're going to be investigating a lot of things across the city. Policies will be identified, staff procedures will be identified," Councilman Douglas Lawson said.

Lawson said the council will be looking at leases of some businesses that closed on the day of the beach party. He's also requested an anti-discrimination policy to be applied to hospitality.

Lawson said the promoters deserve their money back.

"Our city manager came out with the statement that he was going to reimburse some of the fees. I told him to have a sit-down, make these promoters whole, and have a discussion about ways we can make some corrective actions.

Botel said she has no plans to step down from her seat. She said when her term is up she plans to run again.

