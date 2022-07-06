Singer Island event gets heat for provocative flyer

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. — A proposed beach party to highlight local businesses on Singer Island sparked outrage from residents days before the event.

"We were told we need to get off their island, we were told that we were a bunch of gangs and thugs," Event Director Rebecca Desir said.

She said as soon as the flyers went out about their "Wet Dreams" event being held on Singer Island the hate came flooding in.

"We received phone calls stating that Will is a pimp, and our work is with prostitutes and we're bringing pornography to the beach," she said.

Rebecca said "Wet Dreams" was a beach party held on July 3 with cabanas, a full bar, food, and a live DJ at Ocean Mall Beach.

She said they began working on the permit process with the City of Riviera Beach in April.

The City of Riviera Beach sent a statement that reads in part, "The event organizers have provided the city with a public safety and parking plan as well as crowd control measures, all while obtaining the appropriate number of law enforcement as prescribed by the interim chief of police and his command staff. Fourteen sworn law enforcement officers and 40 private security personnel will be on hand to account for the maximum attendance of 1,000 persons."

Rebecca said the day of the event things got hostile with folks on the beach who didn't want them there.

"We received a few people, drunk people just yelling, screaming get off their beach, stealing our products," she said.

Several businesses like "Wok on the Beach" shut down for the day. They said they didn't have enough parking for their customers. And they've dealt with events in the hundreds but not in the thousands.

"And then, also, it's going to be pretty much people are going to be drinking and stuff like that. So we think it's going to be a lot of drunk people around the business so we were worried there might be some problems," Manager Pk Limpamuwat said.

Limpamuwat was asked about spring break.

"It's not even that a lot of people come to drink. Most people will hang out at the beach," he said.

According to the City of Riviera Beach, there were no calls for service and no incidents during the event.

Rebecca said it's sad a few people tried to ruin a fun day.

"Shame on you, you do not own the beach," she said.

Singer Island is the district of Councilwoman Julia Botel. WPTV reached out to her and she declined an interview this evening because of a previous engagement.

At Wednesday's city council meeting, a crowd of people is expected to show up and voice their displeasure with what occurred on Singer Island.

