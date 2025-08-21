Riviera Beach children found safe after Amber Alert, noncustodial mother detained

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two children reported missing from Palm Beach County have been found safe, Riviera Beach police said.

Riviera Beach police announced the update in a post on X and Facebook.

According to police, Akachi Turner, 11, and Aizon Turner, 3, were found safely in Georgia. Audrey Turner, 43, was taken into custody.

Emma Romano

No other details were released.

The news comes after an Amber Alert was issued Monday for the two children out of Riviera Beach. According to police, the kids went missing after they left their foster home in Riviera Beach.