Riviera Beach appoints Michael Coleman as new police chief

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Riviera Beach has a new police chief.

City Manager Jonathan Evans announced Monday the appointment of Michael Coleman to head the police department, effective immediately.

According to a news release from the city, Coleman has more than two decades of law enforcement experience.

"We are excited to have someone of Mr. Coleman's caliber join our team," Evans said in a written statement. "His leadership skills and extensive experience in law enforcement will be invaluable to our department and the Riviera Beach community."

Coleman previously worked in the Delray Beach Police Department where he was the director of Neighborhood and Community Services.

"Mr. Coleman delivered dynamic leadership and strategic oversight to establish and expand a high-quality living environment within the downtown area of the city," according to a statement from the city of Riviera Beach. "He employed superior project management capabilities to successfully govern multiple high-priority functions including Administration, Education, Clean & Safe (Entertainment District), Code Enforcement, Neighborhood Services, and Sanitation. He also oversaw the execution of city-related contracts including external trash hauling services."

City officials said that Coleman's law enforcement career is marked by numerous achievements and awards.

Coleman takes the reins from interim Chief Joshua Lewis, who had served in that role since last year.

Lewis headed the police department after a seven-month outside investigation was critical of ex-chief Nathan Osgood, forcing his resignation.

The report found Osgood broke police policy by ordering the "un-arrest" of city councilman Douglas Lawson on a domestic battery charge — a story first reported by Contact 5 last September.

