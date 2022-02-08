Probe into 'unarrest' of Riviera Beach city council member becomes long, costly

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It's been five months since Riviera Beach hired a security agency to review the "unarrest" of a city councilman on domestic abuse charges.

It's costing the city thousands of dollars, so why is the probe taking so long?

Capt. Rochelet Commond arrested Councilman Douglas Lawson in August after surveillance cameras caught him and his fiancée shoving each other in the elevator and parking garage of Marina Grande high-rise condominium.

WPTV Councilman Douglas Lawson and his fiancée held a news conference in September 2021 about the incident.

Chief Nathan Osgood ordered Lawson "unarrested" and Commond was fired.

Commond was then "un-fired" and placed on leave where he has collected almost $50,000 in salary to essentially sit at home.

"I don't know why our member is still at home," said John Kazanjain, the head of the union that represents police officers in Palm Beach County. "It’s crazy."

The Palm Beach County state attorney found Commond had probable cause to arrest Lawson, though it did not file charges against Lawson because his fiancée said it was not a case of domestic abuse.

WPTV, Riviera Beach Police Department Capt. Rochelet Commond of the Riviera Beach Police Department

"When the state attorney wrote back to the city of Riviera Beach that there was probable cause for arrest, that's done," said Kazanjian. "It's closed."

While Commond was put on administrative leave, Osgood remains on the job.

"He should be terminated," Kazanjian added. "Absolutely be terminated."

In the wake of the incident, Riviera Beach hired the Miami security firm Blue Prints 4 Safety to investigate Lawson's "un-arrest."

That investigation could cost has cost the city more than $50,000. If you add in Commond's salary to stay home, that is $100,000 charged to taxpayers.

Officials with the city of Riviera Beach said the investigation has taken so long because Blue Prints 4 Safety has run into delays beyond its control.