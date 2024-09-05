Rescue crews investigate fatal fire in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rescue crews in Riviera Beach are investigating a fire that claimed a person's life Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue E.

Capt. DaWayne Watson of Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said there was an initial call for a respiratory issue at the home.

However, when first responders arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Rescue crews then entered the home and found a victim who they pulled from the building while crews continued to fight the fire. However, the person died from the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause had not been released.

The name of the victim has not been released, but officials said it is a wheelchair-bound man in his 70s.

WPTV news crews spotted the medical examiner at the scene. There is also a heavy police presence at the home.

