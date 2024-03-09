Rapids Water Park back open for 45th year

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park on Saturday officially opened its gates for the 45th year in Riviera Beach.

Guests at the 35-acre park at 6566 North Military Trail in Riviera Beach were invited back to take on the thrills of the park or hang out by the lazy river.

And this year the lazy river is fully functional again after being partially open due to construction.

The water park has more than 40 slides and attractions.

But it is growing later this month. Rapids will open its new ride, Mega Mayem, which will be Florida's first dueling water coaster and the longest one in North America.

Shining A Light Rapids' new water coaster will open spring break 2024 T.A. Walker

"So that is exactly what it sounds like," Audrey Padgett, director of sales and marketing at the park, said. "It is like a roller-coaster on water so you are propelled by these jet blasts of water uphill and you can race side by side. It’s going to be really a lot of fun.

The new ride replaces Ole' Yeller.

The park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will open every day next Saturday through Labor Day.

During the week the park will be open until 5 p.m. except until 4 p.m. on April 27.

On Memorial Day weekend (May 25-27) it will be open until 7 p.m.

Starting June 2, hours are also extended until 7 p.m. except for June 8 when the park closes at 4 p.m.

A complete schedule can be found on its web.

"We are just so excited to welcome people back," Padgett said. "We have beautiful weather. Couldn’t think of a better day to open the season."

Daily passes are $59.99 online.

