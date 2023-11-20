Rapids Water Park's new water coaster will open spring break 2024

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park began demolishing its original ride, Ole' Yeller in September 2022.

The park had hoped to replace it with Mega Mayhem this past summer, but supply chain issues and construction delays prevented that from coming to fruition.

The water park announced Monday that the new dueling water coaster ride will open just in time for spring break 2024.

WPTV Audrey Padgett, the marketing director for Rapids Water Park, discusses with WPTV reporter T.A. Walker what makes the new water coaster so special.

"We are very excited to open Mega Mayhem on March 9, our biggest, most thrilling waterslide in the history of the Rapids," general manager Bryan Megrath said. "When I went to Texas to ride this ride. It is the most amazing ride I have ever been on, and I've been in the business for over 40 years."

There are two other rides just like it in the United States. This will be the first one built in Florida.

"We are really excited here at Rapids to be opening Mega Mayhem in 2024," Audrey Padgett, the marketing director for Rapids Water Park, said. "It is going to be the biggest, most thrilling attraction in our park at over 800 feet long and riders can go up to 22 miles an hour, racing each other in this thrilling new attraction."