New Riviera Beach fire station honors first Black fire chief in Palm Beach County

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach's newest fire station is an ode to past and present.

Fire Station 87 on Avenue H West will double as the city's first emergency operations center, offering a centralized location to coordinate emergency responses.

New Riviera Beach fire station is a 'living museum' honoring city's history

On the walls and throughout the hallways of "87," giants like Richard Wester are honored. Wester was the first African American firefighter in Palm Beach County and rose through the ranks to become the first Black fire chief in Palm Beach County and the state of Florida.

Affectionately known as "Chief," Wester passed away at the end of 2024, but his legacy lives on with a new statue and mural at the firehouse.

WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis caught up with another trailblazer, who talked about Wester's lasting imprint as the city celebrates its newest service house and Black History Month.

Keith Golden was hired as the first Black assistant fire chief for the city of Riviera Beach. As a young man, he remembers admiring "Chief" when he would pass by the firehouse or out and about in the community. He credits him today, for opening the door for him.

"For someone like myself who had aspirations of being a Chief Officer, I knew that I could do it because someone had done it before me," said Golden.

Fire Station 87 infuses some of the latest technology that will continue helping firefighters save lives, while being a testament to the service of past and present first responders who proudly answer the call.